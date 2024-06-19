EAM Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka as India amplifies 'Neighbourhood First' policy

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) In what would be his first bilateral visit after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will travel to Colombo on Thursday, reaffirming New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The External Affairs Ministry stated that during the visit, the EAM will hold meetings with the top leadership of the island nation on a wide-ranging issues of partnership.

"The visit underlines India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and a time-tested friend. It will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors," read the MEA statement.

As reported by IANS, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday that negotiations are currently underway regarding the sale of surplus renewable energy to India.

"A feasibility study is currently being conducted on establishing a power line connection between Sri Lanka and India, with further discussions expected during the upcoming visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka," the Lankan President's Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

President Wickremesinghe also mentioned that a pre-feasibility study for a land connection between Sri Lanka and India has been completed, and a full feasibility study will be conducted in the near future.

The Lankan President was in New Delhi on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, he also held discussions with Jaishankar on his forthcoming visit to Sri Lanka to oversee the progress of development projects initiated in the country with Indian investments.

"The discussions also covered India's 'Neighborhood First' policy. Minister Jaishankar highlighted plans for an industrial zone in Trincomalee, to be established by the Indian government, which will attract numerous Indian investors and potential investors from other countries," the PMD had said in a statement on June 10.

