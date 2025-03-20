‘Dupahiya’ director feels flattered the show’s being compared to ‘Panchayat’

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Sonam Nair, director of the show “Dupahiya”, is happy that her latest show is being compared to the successful series “Panchayat”, which she says is a “compliment”.

The director said: “We thought there might be comparisons because both shows are based in villages, but we also knew the similarities ended there. We are very flattered to be compared to such a loved and successful show, it’s a compliment and I hope their fans become Dupahiya fans as well!”

Talking about 'Launda naach,' an old form of art, how did Nair navigate this, she said: “We wanted to treat ‘Photua’ just like a big film would approach an item song. We were lucky enough to get Ganesh Acharya Sir to choreograph it.”

“The boys have danced their hearts out. To me it’s as good as any item song, and yet it’s turning the very concept of an item song on its head.”

Coming from south Indian, how tricky was it to direct a series which is based in hardocre Hindi heartland?

“I actually have Kerala, Punjab and even Burma in my blood, and I grew up in a small town in Bengal. So I feel like I belong to every corner of our country,” said the director.

“For this series, I did take dialect lessons along with all the actors, and did extensive reccees and prep work to make sure the series feels authentic. Now when people from Bihar are saying it feels authentic to them, I feel very happy,” she added.

“Dupahiya” stars Gajraj Rao along with Renuka Shahane. The series, set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, stars Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.