‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ director tends to fall in love with moments of humanity between his characters

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Simon Curtis, who has directed the upcoming film ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’, has spoken up on his shooting process. He said that he loves little moments of humanity between the characters.

The director said in a statement, "This film is a loving portrait of the characters as they enter the 1930s, and we really dig into the characters' emotions at the end of the story we're telling. I was thrilled because, as a director, I simply love working with actors and this is the greatest ensemble of British actors around; and then you add the amazing guest stars we've got and it’s a dream come true”.

‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ is set against the backdrop of elegance and tradition, and it explores themes of dignity and transformation, eloquently incorporated by writer Julian Fellowes.

He further mentioned, “I love those little moments of humanity between the different characters, with the added poignancy that, very often, these moments are their final moments together,” says Curtis , referring to the nuances through which Fellowes wrote the characters. “Julian has such great humanity, and he gives every character, no matter what their class or their sex or their age, dignity, wit and warmth”.

The film follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter a new era of the 1930s, also the one where Lady Mary Talbot (played by Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal. The family faces the concerns of financial trouble, all while the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

Directed by Simon Curtis, this edition of Downton Abbey transports viewers to the Crawley family and the household servants enjoying the glittering London Season in the summer of 1930. As the festive elite gather at Lady Petersfield’s Ball - the highlight of the social calendar - a shocking announcement brings Mary at the centre of public scandal: newly divorced, her aristocratic identity redirects her from the position of ‘society darling’ to shamed outcast. Alongside the family’s financial worries, they are also dealing with the aftermath of this newly minted divorce being publicised.

‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ is set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025.

