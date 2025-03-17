Don't want Tamil youth to follow actors like flock of sheep, says VCK leader

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) VCK leader and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan has urged Tamil Nadu’s youth not to fall for the glamour of cinema or blindly follow film stars entering politics.

In a statement on Monday, the Dalit leader emphasised that ideologically driven youth -- who embrace the teachings of social reformers like Thanthai Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and Karl Marx -- cannot be swayed by actors-turned-politicians.

His remarks come amid speculation that Tamil superstar Vijay and his newly formed political party, TVK, could impact VCK’s support base.

Dismissing such concerns, Thirumavalavan recalled similar media narratives when other actors, such as Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan, entered politics. However, he asserted that VCK has remained unwavering in its commitment and has carved out a distinct place in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

“No cinema glamour can take away our ideologically driven cadres,” he said.

“When Vijayakanth launched his party, there was speculation about its impact on VCK. The same happened with Kamal Haasan. But history has shown that VCK stands strong, and that is why the Election Commission of India has recognised our party,“ he said.

Thirumavalavan also reaffirmed VCK’s commitment to its alliance with the ruling DMK, dismissing any possibility of switching sides for political gain.

“We will work to secure more seats in the 2026 elections, but we will not change alliances just for that. There is no question of leaving the DMK alliance,” he stated.

VCK is the only political party in Tamil Nadu with a strong base among Dalit communities. The party won four of the six seats it contested in the 2021 Assembly elections and secured both Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Thol Thirumavalavan and D. Ravikumar are currently the party’s sitting MPs.

With this statement, Thirumavalavan has effectively put to rest speculation about VCK joining an opposition-led grand alliance involving AIADMK, reaffirming his party’s political stance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.