Doctor arrested for leaving AC on, two newborns die of cold in UP's Shamli

Shamli, Sep 25 (IANS) An inquiry has been ordered against a private clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli where two newborns died allegedly because they were kept in a room that was too cold, the police said on Monday.

The families of the newborns alleged that the owner of the clinic, Dr Neetu, on Saturday had kept the air conditioner (AC) on overnight because he wanted to sleep well. The babies were found dead on Sunday.

SHO (Kairana) Netrapal Singh said on a complaint filed by the families of the children, a case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered against Neetu.

He has been arrested, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Ashwani Sharma said strict action will be taken against those found guilty in this case.

According to the complaint, the babies were born in the government primary health centre in Kairana on Saturday and later shifted to the private clinic on the same day.

They were kept at the phototherapy unit for treatment. Neetu switched on the air conditioner for sleeping on Saturday night, and both the children were found dead the next morning at the unit when their families went to see them, they said.

The families of the victims protested over the incident and demanded strict action against Neetu.

