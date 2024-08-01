Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Thursday that she has directed government officials to resolve the problem of waterlogging here following the death of three people, including a child, due to drowning in the basement of their house caused by flooding amid heavy rain in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area.

The Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA from Vidyadhar Assembly constituency, has expressed grief over the death of 23-year-old Kamal Shah, 19-year-old Pooja Saini and six-year-old Poorvi Saini, all residents of Arrah district in Bihar.

On receiving information about the incident early Thursday morning, Diya Kumari sent municipal corporation teams with pumps and machines to the spot and instructed them to start rescue and relief work along with draining out the water.

After strict instructions from the Deputy Chief Minister, officials of the district administration reached the spot.

Diya Kumari visited the Kanwatia Hospital and met the families of the three deceased victims offering her condolences.

Later, she visited the site and took stock of the situation.

The shortage of water pumps with the Municipal Corporation will also be resolved so that at least one pump is available in every Assembly constituency, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She added that the state government will work by making a plan for the rehabilitation of the people living in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area.

Diya Kumari thanked Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and said that the latter took immediate action as soon as he received information about the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the familes of the deceased victims.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.