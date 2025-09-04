This Diwali to be happier for common people: Gujarat traders, locals hail GST 2.0 reforms

Gandhinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) In a wave of appreciation across Gujarat, traders and locals on Thursday have welcomed the sweeping reforms introduced under GST 2.0. As the GST Council approved a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax regime, citizens expressed optimism that this Diwali will be brighter and more affordable for the common man.

IANS spoke to traders of Gandhinagar where they praised the government for the reforms.

Vijay, a businessman in the FMCG sector, shared his enthusiasm: “Over 90 per cent of people will benefit from this. It will increase purchasing power and help common people a lot. This is a fantastic move.”

Dilip, another trader, echoed the sentiment: “I want to thank the Modi government. This came at the perfect time — just before Diwali. It's a double bonanza for the people. Customers will benefit, and this will be a truly happy Diwali.”

Responding to concerns about the textile industry in Surat not yet receiving relief, BJP leader Rishikesh Patel assured that all proposals are under active consideration.

“Whenever reforms are implemented, all aspects are reviewed carefully,” he said.

Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for their decisive leadership.

Patel highlighted that the reforms are part of a broader economic strategy that includes relief in income tax, benefits to the agriculture sector, and significant GST exemptions on life-saving medicines.

“These steps, supported by all states, aim to boost the economy and ease the burden on the public,” he added.

In Jamanagar, traders expressed joy over the GST rate reductions, especially in essential and electronic goods. With GST lowered, prices are expected to drop, making everyday products more affordable for consumers.

Traders in Jamnagar also praised the reforms. Many said this is a much-needed push to revive the market. “Things will be cheaper, and the common man will benefit immensely,” said Sureshbhai Tanna, a local trader.

Vijay Bhai, a resident, added, “This will improve purchasing power and bring much-needed relief. I thank PM Modi for this positive step.”

In Surat, while some traders are hopeful for more specific changes in GST slabs for the textile sector, most agree that the reform is a step in the right direction.

“This reform will reduce the burden on people’s pockets. It's like Diwali has come early this year,” said Kailash Hakim, local businessman.

People believe that lower prices will encourage more shopping, thereby increasing sales and benefiting small and large businesses alike. Traders expect the positive ripple effects of these reforms to significantly boost economic activity ahead of the festive season.

As the GST Council approved historical changes to India's indirect tax structure, several daily-use goods will become cheaper from September 22.

The new tax structure, adopted on Wednesday, has two major slabs now 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a whopping 40 per cent for luxury and sin goods.

For the common man, this change means more money in hand, which the government hopes will be routed into the economy, giving it a significant boost.

From groceries and fertilisers to footwear and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items previously taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.