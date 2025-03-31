Director, who offered film to Monalisa from Kumbh Mela, taken into custody over assault, rape

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against director Sanoj Mishra for the alleged rape, and assault of a woman. Sanoj is the same director, who offered his next movie to the viral girl from Kumbh Mela, Monalisa.

Sanoj Mishra, 45, was caught from Ghaziabad, and was taken into custody after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The complaint is registered by a 28-year-old woman, who alleges that she met Mishra through social media platforms TikTok and Instagram in 2020 while living in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. In her complaint, she stated that the accused allegedly coerced her into meeting him by threatening suicide. She further stated that on June 18, 2021, he took her to a resort in Nabi Karim, drugged her, and sexually assaulted her.

As per the complaint, the accused was in a live-in-relationship with the complainant in Mumbai for the past four years. She alleged that she was forced to undergo abortion thrice. The accused is married and lives with family in Mumbai.

He later reneged on his promise to marry her and she filed this complaint. Complainant supported the allegations in her statement u/s 164 CrPC also. During investigation, medical papers related to abortion were collected from Muzaffarnagar.

On Sunday, after intelligence gathering and technical surveillance, the accused was caught from Ghaziabad.

The victim also claimed that Mishra took objectionable photos and videos of her, using them to blackmail her into a relationship. Last month, the accused allegedly abandoned her and threatened to leak her private pictures and videos if she filed a complaint against him.

