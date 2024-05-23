Director Uttam Ahlawat quits 'Udaariyaan' to direct upcoming show ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Television director Uttam Ahlawat shared that he is not directing 'Udaariyaan’, formerly starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, and Ankit Gupta, as he is all set to help the upcoming TV show 'Badal Pe Paon Hai' starring Amandeep Sidhu.

Uttam said: “After the success of ‘Udaariyaan’, makers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey wanted me to direct their upcoming show, ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’. Hence, I need to quit ‘Udaariyaan’, which I have been shooting for a long time now.”

“I'm connected with that show, and it makes me emotional to move out. But I feel accepting new challenges helps us to grow. And currently, I'm focusing on making my new show successful. 'Udaariyaan' will always remain as my child close to my heart.”

The director mentioned that his upcoming show is a treat for the audience.

"Our new show has a fresh story. The audience will be treated with a new concept, and they are going to love watching it. I hope to make the show win hearts and do great."

Uttam is known for directing many TV shows such as 'Chidiya Ghar', 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Itti Si Khushi', 'Udaan', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', among others.

