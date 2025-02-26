Diksha Dhami reveals she was born on Maha Shivratri: Share a special connection with Lord Shiva

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) As the entire nation celebrates Maha Shivratri on February 26, the team of ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’ also performed a Rudra Abhishek on the set of their show.

Diksha Dhami, Sheel Verma, and Ishita Ganguly, along with the entire cast, and crew performed the puja.

Talking about her special connection with Lord Shiva, Diksha Dhami said, "I share a deep bond with Bholenath—I was born on Maha Shivratri, so this festival holds a very special place in my heart. Celebrating it on set, surrounded by my team, felt truly divine. The fragrance of bhasma and lubaan made the set feel like a tirth sthal (pilgrimage site). For us, our set is our karmbhoomi, a sacred space where we dedicate ourselves to our craft. Starting the day with Rudra Abhishek was an absolute blessing."

She further added, "With our busy schedules, it’s not always possible to visit a temple, but thanks to Raghuveer Sir and the channel, we didn’t miss out on Bholenath’s grace. May His blessings be with everyone! Wishing you all a very Happy Maha Shivratri!”

Additionally, Ishita Ganguly shared, "I’ve been a devotee of Lord Shiva since childhood, and I always observe fast on Maha Shivratri. Performing the Rudra Abhishek today took me back to those cherished moments with my mother when we used to prepare for this auspicious day with so much devotion. The energy on set was simply magical—it felt surreal, peaceful, and deeply spiritual. I feel incredibly blessed to have been part of this divine experience. Har Har Mahadev! Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Maha Shivratri!”

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" revolves around the intense rivalry between Chamkeeli and Chaina for the legacy of the haveli.

Produced by Natkhat Productions, the show has been directed by Raghuvir Shekhawat.

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" premiered on January 27, 2025 on Shemaroo.

