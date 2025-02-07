Diksha Dagar lies T7 after first round in Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco

Rabat, Feb 7 (IANS) Diksha Dagar put herself in Top-10 in the opening round of the Lalla Meryem Cup as she opened with a fine 3-under 70 at the Par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course. Two-time LET winner Diksha was Tied-seventh.

Of the other two Indians in the field, Avani Prashanth making her pro debut, carded 2-under 71. She had a rough start from the tenth as she bogeyed twice in the first three holes. She had six birdies from the 14th but also dropped a double on Par-4 fourth. At 2-under 71 she was Tied-14th.

Tvesa Malik struggled and shot 6-over 77 and was T-98. The second round cut will see the Top-60 and ties advance to the final two rounds.

American Brianna Navarrosa got off to a dream start in her rookie season with a round of 67 (-6) to lead after day one.

Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino and Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall are currently in a tie for second place on five under par.

Avani, who came through Q-School stuttered at the start from the tenth. She bogeyed 11th and 12th, but then found birdies on the 14th, 17th, first, second, fifth and the eighth. She dropped a double bogey on fourth. She drove well but missed the greens in regulation early on before finding her feet. She putted well with 27 for the round.

Avani, whose career as an amateur included Top-10s on LET events including at her home event, the Women’s Indian Open, also had wins on the LET Access and India’s domestic WPGT. She said there was no nervousness, "I think it’s mainly because of the LET giving me those invite spots last year, didn’t feel different at all, The course is great and I loved the greens. The fairways are narrow but the greens are great.”

She added, “It is like playing in DLF when you’re hitting approach shots to the green. There are loads of slopes and you have to be in the right quadrant otherwise you’ll have very funky putts. The pins are very accessible but you need to understand which slope you can use and spin it off.”

