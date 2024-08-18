Diego Simeone confirms Atletico Madrid squad ‘not closed yet’ ahead of season opener

Villarreal, Aug 18 (IANS) After a summer of heavy spending by Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone’s red and white brigade will begin their 2024/25 La Liga campaign against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday (IST).

The Madrid outlet finished fourth in the table last season and were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund. They began their transfer window by roping in Euro-winning defender Robin Le Normand before buying two top center forwards - Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez.

Despite the signings, Simeone confirmed that the team is not finalised for this summer and is looking to bring in additions.

“The squad is not closed yet, we are still working on additions. We know what we’re looking for and what we want. Work is being done to finalise the squad,” said Simeone in a press conference.

Atletico were a step away from signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, the midfielder was previously at the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, which was confirmed in a post on 'X' by the club, but a last-minute snafu saw Gallagher fly back to London until the club found a solution. They are trying to make a sale before bringing on Gallagher as a player.

Chelsea are interested in acquiring the services of Joao Felix, the forward previously had a loan spell at Chelsea but the club decided not to make his move permanent. Despite Felix’s career at Madrid seemingly in its final days, Simeone revealed that the player is being a top professional in training and may be in contention to make an appearance.

"He is doing very well and the behaviour is what any footballer who is part of a squad should have. Compete with other teammates and the game will determine when you will play tomorrow or not.," he added.

