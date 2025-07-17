Diarrhea outbreak kills 4 in eight days in Jharkhand’s Dumka village, several others fall ill

Dumka (Jharkhand), July 17 (IANS) Diarrhea has claimed four lives in just eight days in Bedia, a tribal-dominated village in the Jarmundi block of Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

Several other residents have taken ill, prompting urgent medical intervention from the district administration.

The medical crisis came to light after former state minister and senior Congress leader Badal Patralekh informed Dumka Deputy Commissioner and Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari about the outbreak and the rising number of fatalities on Thursday.

The first casualty was Sangeeta Marandi, who died on July 7, followed by her son Arvind Soren on July 10. On Thursday, July 17, two more deaths were reported -- Lakhiram’s wife and Bablu Kisko.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Dr Ansari immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon to rush a medical team to the village with life-saving medicines and essential supplies.

The team reached the village on Thursday afternoon and has now begun treatment and containment efforts.

Badal Patralekh, who also shared the incident on social media, warned that the affected area is close to the Basukinath Shravani Mela zone. He said any further spread of the infection could pose a serious public health risk during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

Calling the deaths “deeply saddening,” the former minister demanded urgent strengthening of healthcare infrastructure in tribal regions to prevent such tragedies.

He also urged the administration to provide immediate financial aid and compensation to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the health department team has launched an investigation into the outbreak. Contaminated drinking water is suspected to be the primary cause, and water sources in the village are being tested.

A number of conditions can cause diarrhea, including viruses. Exposure to certain bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, or parasites through contaminated food or water can also lead to diarrhea.

