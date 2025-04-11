Dia Mirza reflects on how her role in ‘Kaafir’ shaped her journey to motherhood

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza has opened up about how her powerful portrayal of Kainaaz in “Kaafir” prepared her for the journey of motherhood long before she became a biological mother.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress shared how the role deeply impacted her understanding of compassion, care, and emotional strength — qualities that would later define her own path to motherhood.

The 2019 ZEE5 web series “Kaafir” has now made its return, this time as a film. Initially conceived as a film, the project was later adapted for streaming, offering audiences a deeply emotional story. Speaking about the show turning into a film, Dia shared that watching it back brought back so many emotions.

She told IANS, “It was an intense experience for me, reliving Kainaaz’s journey and seeing how far the project had come. It reignited memories of the long days of shooting in such challenging but beautiful locations. It also made me reflect on the incredible team we had—everyone brought their passion and commitment to this story. Seeing the final product really reminded me of how powerful storytelling can be and what a bunch of sincere, honest, and good people can achieve when united by their love for a story.”

“Kainaaz made me a mother long before I became a biological mother. Such is the power of the emotional thread that binds the mother-daughter relationship in this story. I will be forever indebted to Siddharth, Sapna, Bhavani, Sonam, Pratik, Mohit, and Dishita for making Kaafir the most meaningful work of my career,” Mirza added.

When asked about how deeply the emotional journey of her character, Kainaaz, resonated with her, the Sanju actress shared, “Kainaaz's journey really resonated with me, especially because of the emotional strength she shows. I found myself connecting with her fight for survival, her motherly love, and the sacrifices she made. There were moments on set when I could really feel her pain, and I could see how powerful her story was. While shooting, there were definitely moments where I was reminded of how deeply personal Kainaaz’s circumstances are, and I felt a deep connection to her resilience.”

“There are specific scenes that felt deeply personal. The outburst on the terrace when she discovers her father has passed away or the anguish of betrayal by the man she loved… there are layers in the character's journey and her deep connection with the earth that I felt intensely.”

“Kaafir” tells the poignant tale of a Kashmiri woman imprisoned in India, living under Pakistani occupation, capturing the struggles and resilience of a woman caught in a complex political and emotional conflict.

Originally planned as a film, Dia Mirza's 2019 project is now returning to its original format, six years after it first debuted as a web series on Zee5.

