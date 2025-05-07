Dhanashree says working with Rajkummar in song ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ was ‘icing on the cake’

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Choreographer-dancer Dhanashree Verma, who is sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the bachelor party song “Ting Ling Sajna” from the film “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” said working with the National Award-winning actor was the “icing on the cake.”

On working with Rajkummar, Dhanashree said: “Getting to share the space with Rajkummar Rao was the icing on the cake. He brought such warmth, ease, and spontaneity to the set — it made the entire experience feel joyful and real.”

“I’ve always believed in showing up with focus, integrity, and love for the work. This song let me do exactly that — and I’m so excited to finally share it,” she added.

Set against the glitzy backdrop of Ranjan Tiwari’s bachelor party, ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ showcases Dhanashree dressed in a risque red outfit.

Speaking about the song, actor and dancer Dhanashree shared: “Dance has always been deeply personal for me — not about the spectacle, but about feeling every beat, every movement, with purpose and honesty.

She added: “Ting Ling Sajna lit something up in me the moment I heard it. The rhythm, the lyrics, the vibe — it was electric. I didn’t want to just perform it, I wanted to live it. It’s one of those songs that grabs you and makes you want to let go and move your body.”

The film is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is slated to release in theatres on May 9.

