Development-oriented Budget for a developed India: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a Budget for the youth of future India.

Speaking to the media, he said it is a development-oriented Budget for a developed India.

"In the budget, Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been allocated to the agriculture sector, Rs 1.5 lakh crore for employment and skill development, the amount for loan under the Mudra scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for rural development, and 3 crore houses will be provided to the poor," he said.

"The Budget has specifically focused on giving importance to small industries in the manufacturing sector and facilitating significant growth in the service sector. Efforts are being made to further strengthen the country's economy by investing more in these three sectors," Bommai said.

The plan to introduce special laws for women's empowerment is a positive development, he said.

"The electricity sector has been given more importance, with a focus on renewable energy. The Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Yojana aims to provide free electricity to around one crore people, and already one lakh people have registered for the scheme," the former Karnataka CM said.

"Measures have been taken to attract more foreign direct investment, reduce government debt, and bring significant changes in the coming days. This budget is indeed the youth budget for the future of India," he added.

