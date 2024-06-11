Determined to meet PM Modi's expectations for vision of 'Viksit Bharat': Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Ashwini Vaishnaw, who assumed charge as Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, on Tuesday said that he is determined to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expectations for the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Assumed charge as the Minister of @RailMinIndia, @MIB_India and @GoI_MeitY. Humbled by the responsibility and determined to meet PM @narendramodi Ji's expectations for the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'," Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X.

Vaishnaw after taking charge of ministries, said that the people have once again blessed PM Modi to serve the country.

"Yesterday, on the very first day of his first tenure, the Prime Minister took decisions dedicated to the poor and farmers. A very strong foundation has to be laid for the youth...I express my gratitude to PM Modi for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Meanwhile, top industry bodies have welcomed the appointment of Vaishnaw retaining Railways and IT Ministries, besides getting the key Information and Broadcasting (I&B) portfolio.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the past decade has been marked by significant efforts to revive the industry and bring the digital revolution to the masses,” said Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar (retd), Director General, COAI.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.