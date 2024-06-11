Chinese national who attempted suicide in Muzaffarpur jail dies

Patna June 11 (IANS) A Chinese national who tried to commit suicide in the Muzaffarpur Central Jail in Bihar on June 8 died during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

Li Jiaqi (60) was arrested by the Muzaffarpur Police from the Barriya ISBT in the Brahmapura police station area on June 6 for not carrying valid documents, including visa.

He was lodged in the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail in Muzaffarpur where he tried to commit suicide on June 8 after attempting to cut his private parts with broken eyeglasses inside the toilet.

Jiaqi was rushed to the jail ward of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur where he died on Tuesday morning.

The Superintendent of the Muzaffarpur Central Jail has confirmed the incident.

Jiaqi entered India through the Nepal border before reaching Muzaffarpur. He was trying to board a bus from the Barriya ISBT when the district police arrested him.

The police recovered a map of China, a mobile phone, and currencies of China, Nepal, and India from his possession. Apart from these, three small statues made of stone were also seized from him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.