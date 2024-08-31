Dengue cases exceed 13,000 in Laos this year

Vientiane, Aug 31 (IANS) The number of dengue fever cases in Laos has reached 13,139 with nine deaths so far this year, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Lao health authorities were calling on people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to control the spread of dengue fever, according to the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far this year, dengue cases were mostly reported in the capital city of Vientiane, at 3,413, while 3,108 cases were recorded in the Sekong province and 1,312 cases in the Luang Prabang province.

The health ministry urged people to remain vigilant and help control the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Most people who get dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Most will get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. In severe cases, dengue can be fatal.

You can lower your risk of dengue by avoiding mosquito bites, especially during the day. Dengue is treated with pain medicine as there is no specific treatment currently.

