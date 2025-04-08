Awami League slams 'fascist' Yunus govt for imprisoning 80 lawyers

Dhaka, April 8 (IANS) The Awami League party, led by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has severely condemned the recent Dhaka court order to deny bail and imprison 80 lawyers who had recently surrendered, saying that these lawyers - who had stood up for the rights of the oppressed and victimised Bangladeshi people - have been targetted as they could have exposed the "fraudulent nature" of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The party slammed the interim government for unlawfully seizing state power and establishing control at every level of the government. It stated that the "fascist" Yunus government has not only appointed its obedient allies as judges but has also continued its blatant interference in the judiciary. Using force, it has unlawfully removed high court judges.

"When people are victims of injustice or lose their rights, they seek justice by turning to the courts. Yet, the Yunus regime continues to abuse the judiciary, issuing one unlawful order after another, creating a horrific precedent in our history. The lawyers who received bail from the high court presented themselves in the lower courts, requesting bail and surrendering in good faith," the statement added

"However, the court, instead of granting their requests, ordered their imprisonment. These lawyers have fought in the courts to establish justice for those who suffer injustice or are deprived of their rights. Today, these very lawyers have been subjected to cruel and unjust orders by the court," it further reads.

The party protested the court order, stating that since the unlawful rise to power, the Yunus-led interim government has harassed the Awami League leaders and activists simply due to political differences. Moreover, athletes, artists, intellectuals, and cultural workers have been harassed through baseless, fabricated murder cases.

Condemning the unconstitutionally appointed interim government, Awami League said that Yunus led interim government has used the courts to harass lawyers with fabricated cases. These lawyers include senior and female legal professionals.

The interim government is also delaying bail for all accused, even those who are entitled to it, keeping them in prison for days on end under false and baseless charges, the Awami League party stated.

Raising concern, the party emphasised that there have been unprecedented incidents where even after receiving bail in one case, individuals are held in detention in other cases under the guise of “show arrest”.

"We demand the immediate withdrawal of all politically motivated, false, and harassing cases against these lawyers and others. We also demand the unconditional release of all political prisoners. The direct and indirect support of this government has created a state of chaos throughout the country, transforming the entire nation into a prison. The people of Bangladesh, who desire democracy, seek liberation from the grip of this fascist Yunus government. The Bangladesh Awami League will continue to fight for the freedom and rights of the people," read a statement issued by the party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.