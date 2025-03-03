'Democracy is being restored,' says Cong's Tariq Hameed on maiden Budget Session in J&K Assembly

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra reacted positively to the maiden Budget Session of the J&K Assembly, marking the return of the legislative process after over seven years.

Speaking to IANS, Karra expressed his satisfaction at witnessing a Budget speech after a long hiatus, stating, "It’s been years since we’ve seen a Budget speech. It’s great to see that democracy is being restored, but we will comment on the content of the Budget after reviewing it."

Karra highlighted the importance of studying the budget’s contents before making any judgments, saying, "We will discuss the content after we get a look at the full document. Only then can we engage in a meaningful discussion."

However, Karra also voiced concerns about the current state of affairs in the region. While expressing happiness about the restoration of democracy, he emphasised that full restoration would only occur when issues regarding the state’s autonomy and governance were properly addressed.

"We had constituted a committee and sent it to review the situation, and their report indicates that significant issues remain unresolved. This continues to be a matter of concern," he added.

Karra also referenced the ongoing political discourse, noting the remarks made by his party colleague, Khurshid Sahib, regarding Article 370, suggesting that his party would express its stance when the Assembly sessions officially begin.

"As for the discussions on Article 370, that’s part of our party’s agenda, and we will address it when the Assembly proceedings formally begin," he concluded.

The maiden Budget Session of the J&K Assembly began in Jammu, with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha delivering the opening address. The session is significant as it marks the first Budget to be presented by an elected government in the region in over seven years, since the last Budget was presented by PDP Finance Minister Dr. Haseen Drabu in February 2018.

During his address, the LG discussed key issues like power capacity, smart meter installation, good governance, transparency, inclusive development, and industrial expansion in J&K.

He also emphasised the importance of this Budget, which will be presented by the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah, on March 7.

