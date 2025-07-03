Delhi Water Minister helps revive ADB-funded supply project

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday approved the re-initiation of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project in the command area of Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) under Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding.

The project whose proposed funding was withdrawn by the ADB allegedly due to the previous government’s poor progress, promises to benefit over 30.16 lakh people — approximately 13 per cent of the city’s population.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) gave a go-ahead to the project that covers an area of 123 sq km (8.3 per cent of Delhi), including Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Model Town, Burari, Lawrence Road, Punjabi Bagh, Shakur Basti, Jahangirpuri, Shastri Nagar, Avantika, and Pitampura.

Originally sanctioned in 2013, the ADB-backed project remained unawarded until July 2020, leading ADB to withdraw funding, said an official statement.

An official said the ADB has agreed to fund the project again after the intervention by Delhi Water Minister.

The Board meeting also approved several critical projects aimed at improving public utility infrastructure. These projects will directly benefit lakhs of residents, ensure equitable water supply, reduce pollution in the Yamuna, and accelerate long-pending rehabilitation works.

During the meeting, the Minister underscored the government’s renewed focus on fast-tracking critical projects that were stalled due to bureaucratic delays and procedural hurdles.

“Providing clean drinking water and an efficient sewerage system is not just about pipelines and drains — it’s about restoring the rights, dignity, and well-being of our people. We are reviving long-pending projects and taking bold decisions to improve the quality of life for every citizen,” he said.

The DJB also approved a major reform empowering it to directly process and implement water supply and sewerage schemes for DDA and other land development agencies.

The Board also approved the award of work for providing a comprehensive sewerage network in two colonies under the Sonia Vihar group of colonies – a project that will benefit 2.34 lakh residents. The sewer line will be spread over 66 km.

Another major approval was granted for setting up a sewerage network in the Hasanpur Group of Colonies, covering eight villages Kharkhari Nahar, Kharkhari Jatmal, Kharkhari Rond, Pandwalan Kalan, Pandwala Khurd, Hasanpur, Asalatpur and Daulatpur at a cost of Rs 51.43 crore.

