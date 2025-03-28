Delhi Speaker slams ‘organised disruption’ of House by AAP; want answers on dole for women, says Atishi

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Amid pandemonium in Delhi Assembly on Friday, Speaker Vijender Gupta condemned the ‘organised disruption’ of the House by legislators of the Opposition AAP which, he claimed, is as part of a 'strategy' to escape discussions on thorny issues. However, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that they were demanding answers on the Rs 2,500 monthly dole for Delhi women.

Speaker Gupta’s observation came during the fag end of the Question Hour and just before a House discussion on the CAG report on the functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) even as almost all AAP legislators were suspended from the proceeding and marshalled out for creating a ruckus.

“This is ‘organised disruption’ of the House and I know why they are doing it. They do not want to take part in discussion on the CAG report,” he said and claimed that there was a pattern in the Opposition MLAs’ habit of violating decorum and disturbing the proceedings to invite suspension.

“I will not allow any indiscipline. If they don’t follow instructions they will be suspended,” said an angry Speaker.

Leader of Opposition Atishi and over a dozen AAP legislators, including Jarnail Singh, Vishesh Ravi, Som Dutt, Virender Kadian, were marshalled out for speaking out of turn, shouting despite the Chair's warning and distributing pamphlets in the House.

After being marshalled out, Atish told reporters that the Opposition MLAs were thrown out of the House for demanding answers on the Rs 2,500 monthly dole for Delhi women.

“Delhi women have been cheated by the BJP as Rs 2,500 have not landed in the bank accounts. When our legislator sought the deadline for implementing the scheme, our members were sent out of the House one after the other,” she said.

BJP legislator Abhey Verma said the Opposition was creating din in the House to avoid a discussion on the central government auditor's report on the functioning of the DTC.

“Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to face trial and go to jail for corruption and even the public money wasted by the AAP government will be recovered,”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed the childish behaviour of AAP MLAs, including Atishi, alleging that they have thrown all parliamentary convention to the winds.

“They start laughing and clapping without reason and create disruptions,” said Sirsa, urging the Speaker to lay down a system to prevent such frivolous disruptions in the House proceedings.

