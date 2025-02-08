Delhi results: BJP winning candidates celebrate victory, hail PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) As the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning candidates on Saturday expressed their enthusiasm and attributed their success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's "double-engine" governance model.

Talking to IANS, Ashish Sood, BJP's winning candidate from Janakpuri spoke about the significance of the double-engine government.

He said, “Under Narendra Modi's leadership, the double-engine government has come to power in Delhi. For 27 years, Delhi remained untouched by development, with the Yamuna turning into a drain and the city plagued by issues like dirty water. But now, with PM Modi's leadership, we will free Delhi from these problems. The citizens of Janakpuri, and Delhi as a whole, are like family to me. Together, under PM Modi's guidance, we will work towards providing clean drinking water and improving the lives of Delhiites.”

Gajainder Yadav, another victorious BJP candidate from Mehrauli, hailed the win as the triumph of “Bhagwa” (the saffron flag), attributing the victory to Prime Minister Modi's public welfare initiatives.

“This victory has been made possible because of the public welfare work done by our respected PM Modi. For almost 20 years, BJP workers in Mehrauli were deprived of representation, but today, a BJP worker has become an MLA. I give full credit for this victory to the leadership of the BJP and our hardworking workers,” Yadav said.

Yadav also took a swipe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption and arrogance.

"Arvind Kejriwal’s arrogance and corruption stopped him. He used abusive language against our beloved Prime Minister, which hurt the people of Delhi. This is why the people of Delhi have given him a clear message,” he added.

He further commented on Kejriwal’s previous remark that PM Modi "needs to be reborn to win in Delhi", calling him rude and offensive.

“The people of Delhi have shown that they are with PM Modi, with his vision, and with his development agenda. Those opposition parties who blame the Prime Minister should introspect, as their fate will be similar to Kejriwals," Yadav concluded.

The BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls has reinforced the party's dominance, with leaders praising the party's vision for the capital's future under PM Modi’s leadership.

