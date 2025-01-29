Delhi polls: Tahir Hussain launches campaign, says people of Mustafabad working for him

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Tahir Hussain, the AIMIM candidate and a key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, launched his election campaign soon after coming out of jail on custody parole on Wednesday. He claimed that his rise in politics was driven solely by the people of Mustafabad, and not by any political brands.

Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, who has been in jail for the past five years, expressed both relief and joy upon stepping out of prison.

“After five years, I have had the opportunity to come out of jail, and I am very happy. When I was leaving jail, I was anxious and worried, but I am happy now because so many people came here to meet me, to see me, to catch a glimpse of me,” he shared with supporters who gathered to welcome him.

He emphasised that this election campaign was not about any political brand, specifically pointing out that it is not associated with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP. “This shows that for the first time, a person from Mustafabad, a son, a brother from Mustafabad, is about to become an MLA. Seeing this today makes me very happy, and I fully trust the people of Mustafabad,” Hussain declared.

Further stressing the people’s role in his political aspirations, he said, “These tears, these struggles, we are witnessing. This is the first time that the people themselves are fighting, without any brand, without Kejriwal's brand, without Modi's brand. It is only the people of Mustafabad who are working to get Tahir Hussain elected.”

Hussain’s release from jail comes amidst ongoing controversy due to his involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. He faces serious charges of instigating violence that led to widespread unrest.

The Supreme Court granted Hussain custody parole on Tuesday, allowing him to campaign for the Delhi elections. The court granted parole for 12 hours a day, from January 29 to February 3, allowing Hussain to actively participate in the election campaign.

Hussain is contesting as an AIMIM candidate in the Mustafabad constituency.

He is a key accused in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

In December 2024, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced Hussian's candidature from the Mustafabad constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.