Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests wanted criminal in Gwalior

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a criminal, who was wanted for murder and riot cases in the national capital and Haryana, in Gwalior, a top officer said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rahul (27), a resident of Badarpur

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that Rahul was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case registered at Jaitpur police station and also in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Tughlak Road police station.

The top officer said that Crime Branch received inputs that the accused was hiding in Gwalior.

“Acting on the inputs, a team was formed and a search operation as well as technical surveillance was mounted. The accused was located in Shelter Hotel, Gwalior, and was subsequently arrested,” he added

