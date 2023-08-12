Delhi Police arrests two accused involved in 50 criminal cases

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Two men, involved in more than 50 cases including murder, attempt to murder, snatching, arms act among others, were nabbed in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Dharmender alias Rinku a.k.a Manish and Amit a.k.a Anda, both residents of Gokulpuri in Delhi.

According to police, on Thursday in the early hours, a PCR call regarding burglary in a School at Ganga Vihar was received in Gokalpuri police station after which a police team reached at the spot and found the cash counter of the school was ransacked and some cash and documents were found stolen.

During the probe, the police team analysed the CCTV footage and accordingly, sources were deployed to gather local intelligence.

“On the basis of collected information, the suspects were identified and accordingly, a raid was conducted in which Dharmender and Amit were nabbed from the area near Sanjay Colony,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

On interrogation, it was found that both are ‘Bad Characters’ of Gokulpuri area and previously involved in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, snatching, robbery, theft and arms act.

“They confessed to their crime and disclosed that they committed the crime to earn easy money so as to fulfill their addiction to drugs and alcohol. Further efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases also,” the DCP added.

