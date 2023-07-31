Delhi L-G reviews preparations for G-20 summit, progress of civic infra work

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Monday reviewed the progress of different works related to civic infrastructure and the preparations for the forthcoming G-20 Summit in the capital.

Saxena on Monday chaired the meeting of Heads of the District Monitoring Committees, who were appointed through an order in July.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Chairman NDMC, VC, DDA, Pr. Secretary (PWD), Pr. Secretary (E&F) and senior officials of other stakeholder agencies, an official said.

The L-G office said that the recent rains and flooding had slowed down the progress of works and also caused substantial damage to works already completed, especially in the central district along Ring Road/Yamuna and the Samadhi Complex.

It said that such situations prompted the L-G to take stock of the situation afresh and ensure targeted efforts accordingly, by ensuring inter/intra agency coordination.

The District Monitoring Committees comprise a senior IAS officer, designated as coordinator and respective DMs, DCPs, DCs (MCD)/Secretary NDMC and Chief Engineer (DDA).

These Committees were meant to do a gap analysis of shortcomings in their jurisdiction and was empowered to get these gaps addressed with the help of concerned department/agency like PWD, Delhi Metro, E&F, I&FC, DJB, DIAL and DISCOMS.

Sixty one important roads along with the venue outside ITPO and 23 hotels, associated with the forthcoming Summit, spread over seven districts in the capital, are being monitored by the L-G for their upkeep, sprucing up and revamp.

Of these, 36 roads and 17 hotels are located in the New Delhi District with South-West District having just, two roads andnone hotel.

The seven districts where such projects are located include New Delhi, South East, South, Central, Shahdara, South West and East.

In addition to this, the remaining four districts – North, West, North West and North East have also identified a few projects of similar nature.

It came out during the meeting that the progress so far has been satisfactory and the remaining work if any, is expected to be completed by the beginning of August.

Saxena, issued instructions for the different Monitoring Committees to undertake daily inspection and monitoring visits of the sites under their jurisdiction in early morning and late evening hours.

The coordinators were also instructed to post ATRs on a daily basis.

The L-G also issued directions to the HoDs to work in seamless coordination and will again review the progress later this week.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.