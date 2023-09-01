Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj visits GB Pant Hospital ahead of G20 meet

New Delhi, Sep 31 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday visited the GB Pant Hospital to assess the healthcare facilities being arranged for foreign guests attending the upcoming G20 Summit in in the national capital.

GB Pant is one of the five designated hospitals which has been selected to handle any emergency healthcare situations for foreign guests arriving for the G20 Summit, scheduled on September 9-10.

Bhardwaj said that keeping in mind the healthcare needs of foreign guests attending the G20 Summit, a special intensive care unit (ICU) has been set up at the GB Pant Hospital.

The ICU has eight beds which will be exclusively reserved for handling any emergency for foreign guests. Additionally, 10 special rooms have been allocated for foreign guests, and a dedicated team of doctors and nursing staff has been appointed to provide healthcare services in case of any emergency.

Bhardwaj said, "The Delhi government has categorised five big hospitals for the upcoming G20 summit, and GB Pant Hospital is one of them. This hospital has facilities to treat minor illnesses to major issues like heart and brain diseases. Keeping these attributes in mind, GB Pant has been kept on high alert for the upcoming G20 summit."

