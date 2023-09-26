Delhi HC refuses interim order to restrain song 'Jalsa' use in film, singer Satinder Sartaaj agrees to deposit Rs 25L

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has refused to issue an interim order restraining the use of the song 'Jalsa' by singer Satinder Pal Singh Sartaaj in the upcoming film 'Mission Raniganj'.

However, Sartaaj has agreed to deposit Rs 25 lakh with the court.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh was hearing asuit filed by Saga Music Private Limited, which sought a permanent injunction against Sartaaj and others from using the song in the movie.

“The said deposits shall be without prejudice to the rights and contentions of parties appearing before the court,” the judge said.

Saga Music claimed to own the rights to the song based on an agreement from August 2022.

However, the court was informed that Sartaaj had already assigned all the rights of the song to Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited in 2014.

The court then refused to grant the interim injunction but stipulated the deposit of Rs 25 lakh by Sartaaj.

"Subject to the said deposit being made, the prayer for interim injunction is rejected at this stage,” the order said.

The judge also expressed concerns about the complexity of copyright law for artists, especially in situations where they may not receive their rightful compensation.

"The artists don’t get their money and at the end, it is he who is to blame. It is very unfair,” Justice Singh said.

