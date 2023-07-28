Delhi HC dismisses PIL against Sukesh alleging his letters violated dignity of women

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking to restrain incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from releasing derogatory letters to the media about actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Chahatt Khanna.

The PIL was filed by Nishant Singh, who claimed to be a devoted fan of the three actors and accused Chandrashekhar of intentionally demeaning India's women artists, displaying ruthless behaviour towards emotions.

The plea also sought action against the Centre through the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the AAP government in Delhi for allegedly "conniving" with each other in outraging the modesty of the actors.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the PIL, stating that it should be dismissed with heavy costs.

However, the bench also comprising of Justice Sanjeev Narula, refused to entertain the plea as no evidence was provided to support the allegations of collusion between the governments and the attempt to outrage the actors' modesty, and noted that the authorities were baselessly accused for the sake of publicity.

The plea contended that Chandrashekhar's alleged public discussions about his relationships with some women artists, particularly Jacqueline Fernandez, are an attempt to violate the dignity of women in the country.

"Mr. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in many cases of cheating and illegal extortion, is writing letters from jail on his so-called love affairs with Woman film artist Ms. Jacqueline Fernandez. In these letters, by publicly talking about his alleged relationship with some women film artists, Mr. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is trying to violate the dignity of the women of this country and especially actress Ms. Jacqueline Fernandez," the petitioner had alleged.

It claimed that Chandrashekhar's unrestrained statements in the media about his alleged relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez would hamper her ability to lead a dignified life.

Singh cited various examples from the letters to support his argument and asserted that Chandrashekhar's public actions need to be stopped immediately, characterising his understanding of love as weird.

The plea also mentioned the alleged conman's actions during the time his legal wife was in judicial custody, claiming he was busy nurturing a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.

“In a time when his legal wife was in judiciary custody, he was busy making, nurturing and grooming his 'love' with Ms. Jacqueline Fernandez with his dubious efforts. His skill set were truly master class...,” the plea said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.