Delhi government to spray bio-decomposer in farmlands to curb stubble-burning

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Arvind Kejriwal government is gearing up to keep winter pollution in check in Delhi and has started preparations for free spraying of bio-decomposer in farms to prevent stubble burning, a minister said on Thursday.

After chairing a meeting with officials of the Agriculture Department regarding free bio-decomposer spraying, Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai said free bio-decomposers will be sprayed by the government in all Basmati and non-Basmati paddy fields inside Delhi.

Instruction has been issued to the Agriculture Department to survey the fields regarding the spraying of bio-decomposer at the earliest, he said, adding that the government has formed 11 teams for spraying bio-decomposers.

"In order to solve the problem of pollution occurring in the winter season in Delhi, the government is taking steps to formalise its winter action plan by meeting with different departments. All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 15 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, for which the Environment Department will prepare a joint action plan. Stubble burning, included in this year's 15 focus points, is an important factor in increasing the problem of pollution in the winter season. The entire city of Delhi is covered in smoke when the stubble burning in the nearby states begins. Pollution's fatal effects multiply drastically as a result of it. Because of this, today a meeting with the officials of the Agriculture Department was conducted to discuss the free spraying of bio-decomposers inside Delhi," he said.

The Agriculture Department has started collecting information from farmers for spraying of bio-decomposers. The information includes details of the farmer, acres of the land to be sprayed, and the time of harvesting.

Farmers should also inform about the date of spraying in the form so that arrangements can be made accordingly. Rai further stated that instructions have also been issued to run an awareness campaign among the farmers about the spraying of bio-decomposers.

"Paddy is cultivated only in some parts of Delhi. Last year, free spraying of bio-decomposers was done by the government to keep pollution from stubble in Delhi in check. This had a very positive result as the stubble was thawed and there was also an increase in the fertile capacity of the field. This year as well, both Basmati and non-Basmati paddy fields will be sprayed with bio-decomposers by the Delhi government. At the same time, a problem in front of the farmers is that the time interval between the harvesting of paddy crops and the sowing of wheat is short. Therefore, the Delhi government has started preparing for this work in time so that there is no delay in the whole exercise and the farmers can get better results."

