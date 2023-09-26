Delhi to get Mohalla Buses for last-mile connectivity

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The national capital is set get 'Mohalla Buses' as the Kejriwal government is gearing up to complete necessary preparations for their operation to enhance last-mile connectivity, sources in the Delhi government said.

According to information, the routes are currently being finalised, and the procurement process for small electric buses is also nearing completion.

The Delhi government had announced in the budget the purchase of 2080 neighborhood buses (small buses with a length of 9 meters) to operate in different residential areas of Delhi. Out of these, a deal is expected to be made this week with bus manufacturers to purchase 1040 buses. If this agreement is reached, the delivery of these buses will commence within the next three months.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has stated that often there are complaints about the last-mile connectivity in city's public transport system, leading to increased use of private vehicles. To address this issue, a comprehensive plan for last-mile connectivity was developed, and the Mohalla Bus Scheme was planned to be launched in the current fiscal year.

Under this scheme, pollution-free nine-meter electric buses will be operated with a budget allocation of Rs 3500 crores.

These Mohalla Buses will accept fare payments through the Common Mobility Card.

Over the course of three years, 2080 Mohalla buses will be introduced, strengthening last-mile connectivity.

The maintenance of these buses is estimated to cost Rs 28,556 crores over the next 12 years.

