Delhi to get 7 super specialty hospitals, more ICU bed capacity: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Strengthening government healthcare infrastructure is key for better health of citizens in the national capital, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday, while announcing seven super specialty hospitals, and expansion of bed capacity for Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

These seven hospitals were launched during Covid-19 pandemic, but were left non-operational, said the CM while inaugurating the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitals in Model Town, New Delhi.

Gupta also emphasised the importance of strengthening the government healthcare infrastructure.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that not even a single rupee of public money is wasted. That is why we have decided to revive the seven hospitals that were left non-operational during the Covid pandemic. The work on these hospitals has now resumed,” Gupta said.

She stated that Delhi saw the worst healthcare conditions during the pandemic, and people suffered from a lack of proper ICU beds. These seven new super-speciality hospitals will also boost the ICU bed capacity in the national capital and help citizens with better healthcare.

“Originally planned as ICU-focused facilities, these hospitals are now being transformed into super-specialty centers, each dedicated to a specific medical need that requires intensive care.

“For example, one will function as a cancer treatment centre, another as a high-risk maternity unit, while others will focus on kidney transplants, dialysis, and other critical care needs. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in ICU availability and deliver specialised care to the people of Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

Further, she also urged private hospitals to register under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which caters to the healthcare needs of the masses.

“We have designated 15 Aarogya mandirs in each assembly to segregate primary and secondary healthcare needs of the citizens,” the CM said.

“Our endeavour should be to boost healthcare needs of the citizens, such that no one coming to Delhi for treatment should get discouraged. Delhi should be made a medical hub to help people from across the country and the globe," she added.

The newly launched Yatharth Hospital in Model Town, also under the Ayushman scheme, marks a significant expansion in the group’s bed capacity, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Delhi.

Strategically built on approximately two acres of land, the facility houses 300 beds, including 70 critical care beds, to cater to patients requiring specialised and intensive treatment.

