Delhi Crime: 7-yr-old sexually assaulted by 50-year-old neighbour

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 50-year-old neighbour in South Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, a senior police officer said that at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, a PCR call was received at the Lodhi Colony police station reporting sexual assault of a girl, following which a police team was sent to the spot.

“The call was made by the mother of the victim. The accused person, a 50-year-old man, was the neighbour of the caller,” the officer said.

“A counsellor from Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) was called who interacted with the child and her mother, and both alleged that their neighbour sexually assaulted the child on August 20,” the officer said.

“Based on the complaint, a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has registered against the accused person who has been apprehended,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.