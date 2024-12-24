Delhi Congress slams Kejriwal's claim on free, round-the-clock water supply

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Tuesday that ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal seems to be in overdrive to make hollow announcements, with the latest being his promise of "round-the-clock" water supply.

He criticised Kejriwal's assurance, during a visit to Pandav Nagar DDA flats in the Rajinder Nagar area, that even those staying on the third floor would get uninterrupted water supply throughout the day.

Yadav said that the irony of Kejriwal's water scheme is that for most Delhiites, potable water is a luxury for which they have to depend on the tanker mafia.

He added that the only time the people of Delhi get uninterrupted water supply is during the monsoon when the whole of the city gets waterlogged due to a lack of desilting of drains and sewers since Kejriwal assumed power in the national capital over 10 years ago.

Yadav said that Kejriwal should visit the slum clusters, resettlement and unauthorised colonies to find out the problems of the people living in them in getting drinking water which has become a precious commodity for them.

He added that throughout the year even if people get a trickle of water for a few minutes every day through the Delhi Jal Board pipes, they feel quite lucky.

The Delhi Congress Chief said that under the Kejriwal and Atishi-led Delhi governments, the tanker mafia has let loose on the poor people.

He added that Kejriwal himself had asked residents not to pay the inflated water bills which people have been getting ever since his "free" water supply announcement.

Like all his other promises, Kejriwal's "free" water has remained only on paper, Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress President added that Kejriwal has been deceiving Delhi residents with many "free" schemes, though the beneficiaries of such freebies are Kejriwal and his "team of looters" who made illegal money through the corrupt liquor policy scam, classroom construction scam, DTC bus purchase and maintenance contract scam, "Sheesh Mahal" construction scam and various other deals.

He alleged that Kejriwal minted money at the cost of the people of Delhi.

