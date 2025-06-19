Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to lead yoga day events at 11 locations

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced her plans to lead her Cabinet and citizens in celebrating International Yoga Day on Saturday at 11 different locations.

In a message on X, CM Gupta said: “On June 21, on International Yoga Day, we all will together start a new tradition in the capital Delhi. I, my Cabinet colleagues and MPs from Delhi will join you all in performing yoga at 11 prestigious locations in Delhi.”

The 11 locations include Chhatarsal Stadium, Banks of Yamuna, Thyagraj Stadium, Sports Complex East Vinod Nagar, Sports Complex Jhilmil, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana, Sports Complex Prahladpur, Sports Complex Bharata Nagar, Najafgarh Stadium, Cricket Ground Sector 6 Dwarka and Hockey Stadium Ashok Nagar.

The Chief Minister said: “This event will not only be a celebration of Yoga but will also become a symbol of public participation and public power, where the government and society together will realise the resolution of a healthy, empowered and aware Delhi.”

The Chief Minister also called upon Delhiites to wholeheartedly participate in the yoga day celebrations.

“I urge all of you to make this Yoga Mahaparva a historic public festival by your participation on June 21 and further strengthen the resolve of 'One India, Healthy India',” said the CM in a post.

In addition to the Delhi government’s events, Indiatourism Delhi has lined up an event at Qutub Minar to highlight the country’s timeless wellness heritage and its commitment to global well-being, an official said.

The yoga session at Qutub will be conducted by renowned Yoga Guru Gopal Rishi and his team, who will guide the participants through a series of holistic Yoga practices designed to enhance physical strength, mental wellness, and inner peace.

Special Guests from Malaysia, Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner Priyanga Wickramasinghe and Minister Counsellor Wathsala Amarasinghe would be among the foreign participants at the event, said an official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.