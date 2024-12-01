Delhi BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to kick-off on Dec 8

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Sunday announced plans to launch a parallel “Parivartan Yatra” in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies on December 8 during which party workers will march along with residents and collect information from them about their problems.

Giving a slogan of “Das saal Dilli Behal (Delhi suffering for 10 years)”, Satish Upadhyay, convener of the Parivartan Yatra Committee, said top national leaders will take part in the march that will highlight the alleged failures of the AAP government ahead of the Assembly polls in January-February.

The march will be held in two shifts during morning, starting at 8 a.m., and evening, from 5 p.m., culminating in a large public meeting every evening in the respective constituencies, said Upadhyay, himself a former Delhi BJP chief.

He said Delhi voters have already made up their minds to show the door to the corrupt and anarchist AAP government.

“We are still working on details and schedules of the march which will be shared with people in the coming three to four days,” Upadhyay told IANS, adding that RWAs will be involved in giving suggestions for the improvement of services in the city.

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva said the arrest of an AAP MLA for extortion will also be highlighted to show the corruption in the AAP.

“It’s a murder of democracy that AAP’s elected legislator is indulging in extortion,” he said.

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement not to tie up with the Congress in the Assembly election, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The BJP will not be impacted if AAP and Congress have an alliance or go solo. We are on track to coming to power in Delhi and serving the people.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will serve the people with the mantra of ‘Seva Hi Samarpan’,” said Sachdeva.

Asked about AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations of deteriorating law and order in Delhi, Sachdeva said the ruling party should first explain the deaths taking place in Delhi due to flooding and problems due to sewers.

He dismissed AAP’s allegations on law and order situation in the city as diversionary tactics and questioned Kejriwal over the 252 deaths caused over one year in various incidents reflecting government agencies’ laxity.

Sachdeva claimed 34 people drowned due to water logging, 16 people died due to electrocution, seven children were charred to death in an unauthorised hospital, 15 inmates died in Asha Kiran home and nearly 180 homeless people died due to cold.

