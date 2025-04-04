Delhi Assembly to host event on Lord Mahavir on April 6

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Speaker Vijender Gupta will on Sunday preside over a spiritual and cultural event at the Delhi Legislative Assembly in honour of Lord Mahavir.

Speaker Gupta said that the event titled 'Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha' will be organised, in association with the Jain community, on the Assembly premises to commemorate the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav and the 2624th Janma Kalyanak of Lord Mahavir Swami.

He said the objective of this event is to spread Lord Mahavir's timeless message of non-violence, truth, compassion, morality, and peace across society.

The event will be blessed by the holy presence of Rashtra Sant Paramacharya Shri 108 Pragya Sagar Ji Muniraj, who will deliver a special discourse on the life, teachings, and principles of Lord Mahavir, said Gupta.

Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav Samiti and Sakal Jain Samaj Delhi will organise the grand celebration.

A special Vatsalya Bhoj (community meal) has also been arranged following the event.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and members of the Jain community are expected to participate in this spiritual and cultural gathering, said a statement.

On Thursday, the Speaker announced plans to reduce the Assembly's carbon footprint by switching to 100 per cent solar energy.

He announced a target of 100 days to augment the Assembly's solar power generation capacity from 200 KW to 600 KW.

"Presently, there are two solar power plants with a capacity of 100 KW each. Our total energy requirement is around 600 KW, and hence, the installed capacity will be increased to fulfil our energy needs with solar power. The plants will be installed on the roofs and vacant open spaces," he said.

The Speaker also announced plans for the Assembly to go paperless. "We have started the process of implementing National eVidhan Application (NeVA) in the Delhi Assembly," he said.

He announced that besides modules for legislators and officials, the Assembly may also set up a media desk in each state legislature.

"To begin with, we will set up 25 computers with internet and printing facility for the media personnel for faster dissemination of news," he said.

