Delbar Arya on juggling multiple projects: Every character I portray is a new voyage

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Delbar Arya is presently juggling multiple projects. She is gearing up for an untitled comedy film that promises to deliver a poignant message to the youth about social media.

Delbar Arya portrays a college student pursuing a PhD in his yet-to-be-titled drama. Produced by Sourabh Rana and directed by Navjit Singh, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Karamjit Anmol, Sohi Sardar, and Rupinder Rupi.

Talking about bringing authenticity to every role she decides to do, Delbar Arya shared, “I am profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love and encouragement from my fans; it truly ignites my passion and drives me to strive even harder. Every character I portray is a new voyage, and while balancing multiple roles presents its challenges, I welcome each chance to learn and evolve. Every project propels me forward, and I eagerly anticipate sharing what's next with everyone!"

In addition to this, Delbar Arya has commenced filming for the Punjabi movie "Madhaniya". She recently shot a vibrant wedding song for the film with Poonam Dhillon.

Elated about the wedding track, Delbar Arya stated, "Filming the song for this movie has been an extraordinary experience. Embodying a complex, grey-shaded character challenged and thrilled me as an actor. Sharing the screen with the legendary Poonam Ma’am has been a great experience; her kindness, warmth, and spirited nature enriched every moment on set. As a seasoned actress, her unwavering support has been invaluable, imparting lessons that extend beyond acting to sustaining a deep passion for the industry."

She added, “Working alongside esteemed co-stars like Neeru Bajwa, Nav Bajwa, and Poonam Ma’am has been an uplifting journey. The energy on set is inspiring, and I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic we've created."

With Delbar Arya and Neeru Bajwa in the lead, "Madhaniya" features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Nirmal Rishi in supporting roles.

Moreover, Delbar Arya will soon be making her mark on the OTT platform, expanding her reach to a wider audience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.