Defeat divisive forces: Hindu saints slam ‘vote jihad’ call by Maulana Sajjad Nomani

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Several Hindu saints and seers on Tuesday tore into Islamic cleric Maulana Sajjad Nomani for giving a ‘vote jihad’ call ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections and called for defeating such divisive forces.

The Islamist cleric stoked a major controversy recently by making an explicit request to the Muslim community to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the upcoming polls and also called for "punishing" those from the community who voted for the ruling party in previous elections.

Many Hindu saints, speaking to IANS, denounced Maulana Nomani’s call for one-sided support to MVA.

Mahant Durgadas, spokesperson of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said, "I strongly condemn Maulana Sajjad Nomani's statement for cursing those who voted for the BJP. Such remarks infringe upon an individual's freedom of choice. Voting is a personal decision and nobody should dictate anyone’s choice. He should rather focus on issues relevant to the nation, such as border security and unemployment. I appeal to people not to pay heed to such misleading remarks."

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hansaram Udasin, Hari Seva Udasin Ashram, Sanatan Mandir, remarked, "The way Nomani is spreading the message of ostracising those who voted for the BJP is dangerous. If that is the case, I suggest the entire Hindu community unite. The way he is propagating 'Islamic jihad' under the guise of elections, despite knowing that voting should remain unbiased, is concerning. Therefore, I urge the Hindu community to vote for the BJP to protect themselves from such acts."

Trishul Baba, Peethadheeshwar, Maa Baglamukhi Siddhapeeth, Maheshwar Dham, Vrindavan, stated, "If Muslim scholars can appeal to vote against elected governments in India, then we too appeal to the Hindu community to vote for a government that supports Sanatan Dharma. Today, conspiracies are being orchestrated to establish non-Hindu governments. Hence, I urge all Hindus to unite and vote for the BJP."

Saurabh Gaur, National President of Dharma Raksha Sangh remarked, "The way 'vote jihad' is being promoted by certain elements within the Muslim community is wrong. I appeal to the Hindu community to unite and vote for a party that supports Hindutva to defeat forces working against Hindus."

Mahant Raju Das, the priest of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple, said, "The way 'vote jihad' is being carried out in election campaigns by Muslim clerics, appealing to their community not to vote for the BJP, is alarming. Madrasas and Muslim leaders are consistently working to ensure that ideologies supporting Hindus do not win elections. That is why we have come forward to appeal to the Hindu community to unite and vote for the government that safeguards Sanatan."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.