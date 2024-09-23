Deekshha Sonalkar: Reached a phase in my life where I crave for monotony

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Deekshha Sonalkar Tham, who is currently captivating audiences as Ishika in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' (KMTMG), revealed that she has entered a phase where she craves the comfort of monotony, appreciating the stability it brings amid the hustle and bustle of her career.

If she feels the monotony as an actor of a daily show, Deekshha said: "I think I've reached a phase in my life where I crave for monotony. I love waking up every morning and going to work. 'KMTMG' has always given the audience relevant stories. Our show has dealt with issues like domestic violence, POCSO, divorce stigma, etc that very few shows deal with. Our story line is never stretched for longer than it should. We go through these tracks at an easy pace that makes it both comprehensive and interesting for the audience."

Throwing more light on Ishika, she said: "Ishika in 'KMTMG' is a young 30 something girl who falls for an older married man. Despite the age difference, she truly loves him and makes sure he leaves his wife and kids for her. She is a strong woman who wants what she wants and goes to any extent to get it."

"Her drive and ambition are something that I have in common but apart from that there is a vast difference in both the personalities. The things Ishika does and says to hurt people around her is something I wouldn’t do," shared Deekshha.

She further said: "It’s been 11 months on this show now and I’ve had a great time. We have all emerged to be a big family and honestly we look forward to scenes where we’re all present. It’s just so much fun and positivity around us at all times."

Meanwhile, Deekshha has been a part of shows like 'Bani- Ishq Da Kalma' and 'Maharana Pratap'.

