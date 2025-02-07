De Zorzi, Hermann steer Sunrisers to third SA20 final

Centurion, Feb 7 (IANS) Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann propelled the Sunrisers Eastern Cape into their third successive SA20 final to maintain their push for a hat-trick of titles.

The Sunrisers top-order finally found their rhythm with De Zorzi, having only joined the Sunrisers late into their Season 3 campaign as a replacement for the injured Patrick Kruger, delivering an innings to remember on a balmy night at Centurion.

The Proteas batter showed his international class with a stroke-filled 78 off just 49 balls that helped the Sunrisers cruise past the Royals’ 175/4 with eight wickets to spare.

Fellow left-hander Jordan Hermann played his part to perfection during the superb 111-run partnership for the second wicket with De Zorzi that broke both the back of the run chase and the Royals’ spirits.

Hermann completed the job in style finishing unbeaten on 69 off 48 balls.

It certainly was a special night for the Hermann brothers with Rubin Hermann earlier setting up the Royals’ innings with 81 not out off 53 balls.

Rubin batted superbly in tandem with the competition’s leading-run Lhuan-dre Pretorius (59 off 41 balls) as the pair added 99 runs off 64 balls for the second Royals wicket. It was Pretorius' third half-century of the competition.

The Royals were provided further impetus towards the backend of their innings by a swashbuckling Andile Phehlukwayo (22 not out off 11 balls).

But the night belonged to the men in orange as they booked their now perennial place in the SA20 Final.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.