Dani Olmo to miss four-five weeks following hamstring injury

Barcelona, Sep 16 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s marquee summer signing Dani Olmo suffered an injury during the side’s 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday and the La Liga club has released a statement confirming the timeline of his return.

"Tests conducted this Monday morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that the FC Barcelona forward has injured his right hamstring. He is expected to be unavailable for the next four to five weeks," the club said.

He will miss Thursday's trip to AS Monaco in the Champions League and LaLiga games against Villarreal, Getafe, Osasuna and Alavés, as well as the European match against Young Boys before October's international break.

Omo returned to Barcelona this summer after an absence of a decade. The striker arrived at La Masia in 2007 from neighbours Espanyol and after seven years in the Blaugrana youth system, the man from Terrassa decided to further his career in Croatia, signing for Dinamo Zagreb, following which he joined Bundesliga team RB Leipzig.

"It comes as a blow to the team and player after Olmo had so quickly slotted in his new life at the club and under manager Hansi Flick, scoring in his first three league games, the first time a new player has done that since 2011, and helping the team to maintain what up to now has been a one hundred per cent record in the competition,” it added.

Barcelona's start to the season has seen them register five wins from five games for the league leaders, and eleven goals to no reply in the last two outings. Things couldn’t be looking better for the side as they go into the first week of the Champions League campaign, with Monaco away to come on Thursday.

