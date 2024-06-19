Cushman & Wakefield, Lockheed Martin delegations meet Telangana CM

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Delegations of Cushman & Wakefield and Lockheed Martin called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The delegation of Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world’s largest commercial real estate services firms, led by Asia Pacific CEO Matthew Bouw, called on the Chief Minister and shared the findings of their study on the rapid growth of Hyderabad.

IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu and officials also participated in the meeting at the State Secretariat.

The delegation discussed with the Chief Minister the rapid development of Hyderabad as a global city and the expansion of various sectors.

The study covers details of significant growth registered in Hyderabad in leasing, office space, construction and residential space along with realty in the last six months. The delegation informed the CM that a report on the development of metro cities in the country will be released by July end. The company has been releasing a report on the development of cities every six months.

Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad will emerge as a wonderful city with projects like Musi Riverfront Development, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the expansion of Metro Rail.

The CM said that Hyderabad will not confine itself to competing with other cities in the country but the government will make all efforts to promote Hyderabad as one of the best cities in the world. Revanth Reddy mentioned that the number of people from Telangana are living in the US and the number of people returning from there is increasing, hence there is a need to develop Hyderabad on par with New York.

A delegation of Lockheed Martin led by its India Director Michael Fernandez met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and officials were present.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, an American aerospace, arms, defence, information security, and technology corporation, has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad in a joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.