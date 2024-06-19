CDS releases Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan released the Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations, which will guide commanders in conducting such operations in today's complex military operating environment, at the Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting held here on Tuesday, a Defence Ministry statement said.



"This doctrine lays emphasis on understanding military aspects of cyberspace operations and provides conceptual guidance to commanders, staff and practitioners in the planning, and conduct of operations in cyberspace, as also to raise awareness in our warfighters at all levels," the statement said.

As per the Defence Ministry, the development of joint doctrines is an important aspect of jointness and integration, a step which is being actively pursued by the Indian armed forces and this doctrine is a significant step to give impetus to the ongoing process.

It noted that in addition to the traditional domains of warfare including land, sea, and air, cyberspace has emerged as a crucial and challenging domain in modern warfare, and unlike territorial limits in the traditional domains, it is a global common and hence has shared sovereignty.

"Hostile actions in cyberspace can impact the nation’s economy, cohesion, political decision-making, and the nation’s ability to defend itself. Operations in cyberspace need to be dovetailed into the national security fabric, to evolve the 'Ends', 'Ways', and 'Means' to create advantage and influence events in all other operational environments and across all instruments of power," the statement said.

