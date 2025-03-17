Curfew in Manipur’s Churachandpur dist as tension prevails after assault on tribal leader

Imphal, March 17 (IANS) Indefinite curfew was clamped in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday following tension after a vicious attack on a Hmar tribal leader by some unknown miscreants on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Churachandpur district Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Thangboi Gangte, said that as per the report of the Superintendent of Police there is a serious apprehension of breach of law-and-order in the district.

“This is very likely to be detrimental to the peace among different communities and may result in damage to life and public property,” stated ADM Thangboi Gangte.

In his order, Gangte said that to “maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incident or violence….. under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, hereby declare prohibitory order with immediate effect and until further orders, prohibiting the unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons and carrying arms other instruments which can be used as weapons including sticks/rods and stones.”

Hmar Inpui Information and Publicity Secretary said that on Sunday night a group of men caught Hmar Inpui General Secretary, Richard Laltanpuia Hmar who was on his way home, blind-folded him and beat him inside the campus of V.K. Montessori School.

Laltanpuia Hmar is now undergoing medical treatment at a hospital due to excessive bleeding and injury.

“The perpetrators, whoever they are, must be arrested and punished by Monday, failing which Hmar Inpui shall resort to its own course of action,” the Information and Publicity Secretary said in a statement.

Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner, Dharun Kumar S, in an appeal urged all community leaders to come together to engage in peaceful dialogue.

“Violence and unrest will not lead to a solution, and it is in all our best interests to find common ground through peaceful discussions and dialogues,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and “we have taken constant measures to address the situation. Our law enforcement teams are fully deployed to maintain order, and appropriate measures are being taken to de-escalate tensions. We remind all citizens that law and order will be strictly enforced.”

Various other tribal organisations strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly assault” on Richard Hmar, who is also a member of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF).

The ITLF in a statement said, “Sunday’s incident is not an isolated one. ITLF members have been repeatedly targeted, highlighting a disturbing pattern of harassment and violence. We denounce these cowardly acts, which seek to silence and intimidate our leadership and members.”

The ITLF, one of the leading organisations of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, urged the authorities to take immediate and effective action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of their members.

“The culture of impunity must end, and those responsible must be held accountable,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.