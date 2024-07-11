Culvert collapses in Bihar's Saharsa

Patna, July 11 (IANS) Bridges and culverts continue to collapse in Bihar as another culvert, built in 2005, collapsed in the Saharsa district after it got submerged due to the floodwaters from the Kosi River.

This marks the 15th such incident in the past 23 days in the state.

The incident took place on Ward Number 17 Road, which connects Kundah Panchayat with Balia Simar Panchayat under Mahishi block.

The culvert, located on the banks of the Kosi River, collapsed due to the pressure of the floodwaters.

As a result, many people from over a dozen villages have been affected, as they remain cut off from the district and block headquarters. The situation is causing significant concern, particularly for those who have scheduled the wedding functions.

“Around 10 weddings are planned in my village. My daughter is also getting married. I don't understand how the wedding procession will proceed. The administration should pay attention to our sufferings. The culvert had become very weak and couldn't withstand the pressure of the water,” said Rajiv Kumar, a villager.

Chote Prasad, a Junior Engineer of the Rural Works Department, said: “The culvert was constructed in 2005 under the MLA fund. It collapsed due to the strong flow of floodwaters from the Kosi River. Traffic has been disrupted, but it will be restored soon.”

