Culture ministry plans 2-year events to mark 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Culture has planned a two-year official commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, honouring the legacy of the visionary who founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh -- a forerunner of the ruling BJP, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing details of the anniversary celebrations that started on July 6, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working with a clear sense of direction to realise the vision that Dr Mookerjee laid out for a self-reliant, united, and developed India.”

“After Independence, how India should be built and how it should become a developed nation — to give shape to that vision, the present Modi government is continuously moving forward on the path shown by him,” said Shekhawat at an event on Wednesday.

The Minister said, “His soul must feel content seeing that today, Tiranga Yatras are carried out fearlessly at Lal Chowk in Kashmir.”

Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal reflected on the enduring relevance of Dr Mookerjee’s ideals in present-day India.

“He was a great patriot, a visionary educationist, and someone deeply committed to preserving India’s unity and integrity,” he said.

He also emphasised the national scale and spirit of the commemoration being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture. “This commemoration is not limited to Delhi. It is observed in every state and union territory across the country. And it will continue for the next two years - as a continuous tribute to a leader whose life inspires every generation of Indians,” he said.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency of Jammu of Kashmir, in his address, reflected on Dr Mookerjee’s multifaceted legacy as a scholar, scientist, and statesman.

“He was one of the greatest scholars, academicians, and intellectuals of the pre-Independence era. Even the British must have acknowledged his extraordinary talent and brilliance. But what truly set him apart was the vastness of his personality,” he said.

Anirban Ganguly, Chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, offered a sweeping overview of Dr Mookerjee’s life, legacy, and timeless relevance.

Tracing his journey from early academic brilliance to his enduring influence on national politics, Ganguly highlighted Dr Mookerjee’s commitment to national unity and constitutional integrity.

He recalled how Dr Mookerjee stood firmly against Article 370 and voiced his opposition with the historic words: “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan, aur do Nishan nahi chalenge.”

Ganguly further recalled, “He became a Vice Chancellor at the age of 33 — a record that still stands. He entered the Union Cabinet at 45, founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh at 50, and sacrificed his life at just 52.”

He also noted, “In many ways, Dr Mookerjee was the embodiment of youth; he represented the aspirations of young India and laid the foundation for a confident, self-reliant nation.”

