Culprits will be caught soon: Bihar DGP vows swift arrest in Gopal Khemka murder case

Patna, July 5 (IANS) In wake of shocking murder of prominent businessman and BJP functionary Gopal Khemka, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Saturday said that the perpetrators will be nabbed at the earliest and brought to book. He told the newsmen that the Patna Police and Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed, and an arrest in the ghastly murder is expected anytime soon.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "This is a very sad incident. A police team and the STF are fully engaged in the investigation, and we are confident that the case will be cracked and an arrest made at the earliest."

Khemka, a respected industrialist and a well-known figure in Patna’s business community, was gunned down late Friday night near Ramgulam Chowk under the Gandhi Maidan police station area. He was shot from close range by an unidentified bike-borne assailant just as he was stepping out of his car near his residence. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Khemka was the owner of Magadh Hospital, several petrol pumps, and served as a director at the Bankipore Club. His death has sent shockwaves through Bihar’s political and business circles.

DGP Vinay Kumar said that CCTV footages are being scanned and all possible angles are being probed including business rivalry or personal enmity.

“One person is seen in the footage leaving the scene on a motorcycle. We are thoroughly scanning all CCTV cameras in the vicinity to trace the movement of the accused and gather more clues,” he said.

He further said, “The reasons behind this murder are being deeply investigated. The police are exploring every angle — whether there was any threat to Khemka or any prior dispute. No recent complaint or threat alert had been registered, which may be why he had no bodyguard at the time.”

The DGP noted that Khemka had voluntarily given up his security, last year.

“He had been provided security for many years on a payment basis. During the elections, that arrangement was temporarily closed. Though there was discussion about reinstating the guard, it did not happen. For the past year, he had no official bodyguard.”

In the wake of his murder, two personal bodyguards have now been assigned to Khemka’s son for protection.

“Given the sensitivity of the situation and for the family's security, two guards have been deployed immediately,” the DGP added.

He also reflected on the tragic pattern in the Khemka family, recalling the murder of Gopal Khemka’s son in 2018 in Hajipur.

“A case was filed back then, and a chargesheet was submitted against four individuals within a year. Now, with this second incident, we are even more determined to deliver justice swiftly.”

While no arrests have been made yet, senior police officials emphasised that the investigation is in advanced stages, and multiple leads are being followed. The DGP reiterated that input is being collected from family members, associates, and other relevant sources to understand whether any potential threats went unheeded.

“What exactly led to this crime is still under deep deliberation. We are hopeful that the case will be solved soon and justice delivered,” Vinay Kumar said.

